Woman arrested for attempted murder, burglary and aggravated battery - East Idaho News

VICTOR — A 48-year-old local woman has been charged with felony aggravated battery, burglary and attempted first-degree murder for separate alleged assaults that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 17 and on Monday, Oct. 2.

Luna Nicoya Phaedra Serrano was arrested after deputies responded to a 911 call on Kestrel Hill Road in Victor. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at about 11 p.m. Monday.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned Serrano had allegedly attacked and injured a male victim by repeatedly stabbing him with a pair of scissors, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The male victim had been stabbed on his head, neck, chest and torso. He had also been allegedly kicked or pushed off a second floor loft onto a below kitchen counter.

However, when deputies arrived Serrano had been subdued and detained by the victim.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs. Serrano was arrested and taken to jail.

After an investigation, Serrano was charged for two instances of violence. On Sept. 17, she allegedly stabbed the same victim in the side with a pair of scissors. No details about that incident are currently available, however, she was charged with aggravated batter for it.

For Monday’s incident, Serrano was charged with burglary for entering the victim’s Kestrel Hill residence with the alleged intent to commit murder or aggravated battery. She is also being charged with attempted first degree murder, or alternatively aggravated battery for the alleged assault. The exact charge will be determined in court.

Serrano appeared for an initial appearance in front of Magistrate Judge Jason Walker on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Her bond was set at $250,000. If she posts bond, Serrano must immediately report to Teton County Pretrial Services for supervision and be fitted with an ankle monitor.

The court also issued a no-contact order for the victim and a third-party witness to the incidents.