Beloved music teacher who lost her husband last week gets a Feel Good Friday surprise from Mat and Savannah Shaw - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Martha Arave is a beloved music teacher who has taught piano lessons for years. She currently has nearly 30 students and is someone who does a lot for the community. She volunteers, is always willing to help and loves to serve others.

Martha’s husband Steven has been battling cancer for years and his health recently took a turn for the worse. He passed away Saturday at the age of 46 leaving Martha and and their daughter behind.

Mat and Savanna Shaw, the singing daddy-daughter duo, were in Idaho Falls this week and we decided to invite them to surprise Martha with a special song for Feel Good Friday. Check out the unforgettable visit in the video player above!