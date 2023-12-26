Beware of jury duty scam, says local law enforcement - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A local sheriff’s office is warning the community about a scam regarding jury duty.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office recently posted on social media about a current phone scam where residents are being contacted by phone.

They are reportedly being told they have missed jury duty and the caller has a “warrant for their arrest.” Residents are additionally being told they can pay a fee over the phone to have the warrant dismissed.

“Fremont County Court will not call you directly about a warrant or ask you to pay over the phone,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

If you end up receiving the call and have questions about it, contact the Fremont County Court and speak with the court clerk at (208) 624-7401.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office also posted about a similar scam happening in its jurisdiction and asked the community to share the information with those who don’t have Facebook.