Chubbuck woman gets probation for stealing from Walmart - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to felony burglary has been ordered to serve probation and complete the mental health treatment court program.

Leah Renee Dufour, 42, entered the plea after reaching an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. In exchange, a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest and a persistent violator enhancement were dismissed.

During a Dec. 18 hearing, District Judge Robert Naftz suspended a prison sentence of 30 to 72 months, choosing instead to order four years of felony probation.

Dufour was arrested in April when Walmart loss prevention officers saw her attempting to put items she had not paid for into shopping bags in the self-checkout area. Chubbuck police officers who were at the store assisting with a separate incident assisted when Dufour attempted to run from Walmart loss prevention.

Police reports do not indicate a dollar amount for the items Dufour attempted to take from the store.

As part of her probation, Dufour has been ordered to complete the Mental Health Court program. She has been ordered to pay $907.70 in fees and fines, and has received credit for 253 days time served.