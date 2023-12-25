Convicted felon sentenced to prison for having three guns - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — A convicted felon who was on parole has been sentenced to serve over three years in federal prison after police found three guns in his possession.

Robert Michael Davis, 32, formerly of Sandpoint, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison for unlawful possession of three firearms by a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Davis was initially arrested on a parole warrant, according to court documents. Officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department tried to contact Davis to ask him to move his car, which was blocking snow removal equipment.

Davis ran from officers and was apprehended after a short chase. He was identified and officers learned that he was on parole with the Idaho Department of Correction. Davis told the officers that firearms would be found in his car. He admitted he was a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing guns.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia, three rifles, ammunition and a silencer.

On December 19, 2023, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Davis to 39 months in federal prison. Davis was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence is complete.

“Part of our public safety mission is enforcing the law that prohibits dangerous felons from possessing firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “I am proud of the work that our prosecutors and law enforcement partners do every day to keep our streets safe as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.”

“This sentence holds Davis accountable for his illegal weapons activity,” said Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “We’re grateful for the collaboration with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners in Idaho to sentence convicted felons with weapons in the interest of community safety.”

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho Falls Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Idaho Falls, who investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Blythe McLane prosecuted this case.