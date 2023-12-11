Coroners ID two teens that died in Jefferson County crash. An unborn baby was also killed. - East Idaho News

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old and 17-year-old, along with an unborn child, were killed in a crash over the weekend in Jefferson County.

Original reports said two people had died, however, the 17-year-old was pregnant, making it a third fatality, according to two local coroners.

Jefferson County Coroner LaVar Summers identified the driver as Gerardo Garcia Jr., 18, of St. Anthony. He died at the scene of the crash.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the passenger as Anayi Lopez, 17. Summers confirmed she was from Teton.

Lopez was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where she died. Both Summers and Taylor said she was pregnant.

The crash happened Sunday after 4:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 318 in Jefferson County near County Line Road.

Garcia and Lopez were traveling eastbound in a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500. A 46-year-old woman from Idaho Falls and two juvenile passengers — who were not identified — were traveling westbound in a 2015 Toyota Sienna Van, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Garcia drove off the left shoulder, rolled through the median, and collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes, a news release said.

Garcia and Lopez were not wearing seatbelts and the occupants of the Toyota were wearing seatbelts, police said. All those involved in the Toyota were not transported.

Traffic was blocked for over four hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.