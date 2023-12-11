Teenager, juvenile killed in crash on US 20 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Dec. 10, at approximately 4:46 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on US 20 westbound at milepost 318 in Jefferson County.

An 18-year-old male of St. Anthony, and a juvenile passenger, were traveling eastbound in a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500. A 46-year-old female of Idaho Falls, and two juvenile passengers, were traveling westbound in a 2015 Toyota Sienna Van.

The driver of the Dodge drove off the left shoulder, rolled through the median and collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes.

The occupants of the Dodge were not wearing seatbelts, and the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger was transported by air ambulance and succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The occupants of the Toyota were wearing seatbelts and were not transported.

Traffic was blocked for approximately four hours and 15 minutes.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Rigby and Central Fire Departments, Rigby Quick Response Unit, Central Fire Ambulance, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Air Idaho Rescue, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

This remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.