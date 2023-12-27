Grammy-nominated singer Lupita Infante to perform in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — Today, don’t be so formal because Lupita Infante leads a serenade live on stage at the Chiefs Event Center May 3.

Lupita Infante was born in Los Angeles, California to Marisol Esparza, a Mexican immigrant from the state of Zacatecas, and Pedro Infante Torrentera, the son of legendary icon Pedro Infante (1917-1957). She grew up loving and deeply respecting everything that makes Mexican music special, which is why her commitment to paying tribute to the greats – including her own family – is a central theme throughout her recorded and live performances.

After years of honing her craft and simultaneously working her way through college, she graduated in 2017 from UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Ethnomusicology (world music). Upon graduating she was a contestant and semifinalist on Mexico’s rendition of the talent competition The Voice. This proved to be the launching point of her professional career. The exposure from the show allowed her to put a team together that led to the creation of the GRAMMY nominated debut album, “La Serenata”. The album’s opening track, “Dejaré”, cowritten by Lupita and Luciano Luna, was nominated for best regional Mexican song in the Latin GRAMMYS, and the entire album received a GRAMMY nomination for best regional Mexican album.

Ticket pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 and run through 10 a.m. on Dec. 29. Pre-sale codes will be available exclusively to Players Club members of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel through email. Players Club members can also receive the code from a Players Club Representative at the property.

The public will be able to buy tickets beginning Friday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. For more information and to ensure the best prices for tickets, visit shobangaming.com.