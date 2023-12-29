ISP trooper cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes graphic details about suicide and an officer-involved shooting. Reader discretion is advised. EastIdahoNews.com does not typically report on suicides. An exception has been made in this case due to the public nature of the incident.

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho State Police trooper was cleared of wrongdoing after an officer-involved shooting at a hotel earlier this month.

According to a news release from Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal on Thursday, ISP Trooper Alexandra Larrea’s actions were justified under the law as self-defense.

“There can be little dispute that officers are acting in self-defense when they return fire at an individual shooting at them,” said Neal in the release. “Likewise, an officer is justified in using deadly force when she reasonably perceives that an individual presents an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to other officers., Finally, officers are justified under Idaho law to use deadly force when an individual attempts to flee from apprehension for felonious behavior and the individual poses an imminent danger to the public.”

RELATED | Footage released of officer-involved shooting that left man dead; officers cleared of criminal charges

The shooting happened on Dec. 4, after Larrea conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Candlewood Suites.

According to the release, Larrea said that the passenger of the car, Marcos Cortez, 34, began arguing with her and making “furtive movements.” Cortez, from inside the car, pulled out a gun and shot at Larrea, missing her.

Larrea shot back, and Cortez got out of the car and ran.

Idaho Falls Police Officer Mitch Bierma arrived and saw Cortez leaving the car. Cortez shot at Bierma too, hitting his police car.

Other IFPD officers arrived and found Cortez in the parking lot of an auto dealership at 1710 South Yellowstone Hwy.

Bierma and his Idaho Falls Police K9 chased Cortez and eventually paused at the corner of a nearby hotel, firing three times toward Cortez.

When confronted by the K-9, Cortez fired another shot, taking his own life.

RELATED | Man dead following officer-involved shooting near Idaho Falls hotel

According to Neal, “It is apparent that Mr. Cortez took his own life. No one else was injured.”

Aaron Snell, public information officer with the Idaho State Police, said the driver was detained at the scene but released pending further investigation.

The other officers involved in the incident, Bierma and Sgt. Kevin Goms, were cleared of wrongdoing on Dec. 13.

According to a news release from Neal, he found no evidence that either officer committed a criminal offense during the shooting.

“I find no evidence to suggest that either officer committed a criminal offense in relation to the investigation described above, and further find their actions were JUSTIFIED as an act of self-defense,” says Neal in the release. “I recognize how hard it must have been for Officer Bierma to command his K-9 partner Argo to approach an armed suspect, given the obvious threat Mr. Cortez presented to Argo. I believe the entire community is relieved that no harm came to any of the officers or to K-9 Argo.”

The Idaho Falls Police Department released a prepared video package of police footage from the shooting.

To see the full version provided by police, go to the Idaho Falls Police Department website or on YouTube. Please note that the video is extremely graphic and contains footage of a suicide.

According to the IFPD website, additional footage, in its original form without edits or redactions, is available upon request under the Freedom of Information Act.