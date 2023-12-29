It's Santa for seniors in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — In a festive and heartwarming event, residents of The Homestead Senior Living were treated to a special visit from Santa Claus, thanks to the overwhelming support of the local community. The holiday spirit was in full swing as jolly old St. Nick brought joy and smiles to the faces of seniors residing at The Homestead.

The Santa for Seniors program, a community initiative aimed at spreading holiday cheer to the elderly, was a tremendous success this year. Residents and staff of The Homestead were joined by generous members of the community who donated their time, gifts, and resources to ensure a magical experience for the seniors.

Santa Claus made his grand entrance, dressed in his traditional red suit, Santa spent time chatting with each resident, listening to their stories, and granting their holiday wishes. The joy in the room was palpable as seniors shared memories and laughter with the beloved holiday figure.

The highlight of the visit was the exchange of specially curated gifts, generously donated by community members who participated in the Santa for Seniors program. Local businesses, schools, and individuals came together to contribute a variety of thoughtful presents, ranging from cozy blankets and warm socks to personalized ornaments and handwritten cards.

“This is a wonderful tradition that brings our community together,” said McKelle Brown. “The outpouring of support from our neighbors has been incredible, and it’s heartening to see the smiles on the faces of the seniors. It truly embodies the spirit of giving during the holiday season.”

Residents expressed their gratitude for the thoughtful gifts and the opportunity to share the festive season with Santa. “It’s like being a child again, filled with wonder and joy. I can’t thank the community enough for making this day so special,” said one of the Homestead’s residents.

The success of the Santa for Seniors program serves as a heartwarming reminder of the power of community spirit and the joy that can be spread during the holiday season. The Homestead Senior Living wants to give a special thank you to everyone that donated and participated in our Santa for Seniors program!