Jeremy Best indicted for allegedly killing his 10-month-old baby - East Idaho News

DRIGGS – A man has been indicted for the alleged murder of his wife, her unborn baby, and their 10-month-old son.

Jeremy Best, 48, was indicted in Teton County by a grand jury Monday on three counts of murder in the first degree and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

Count one of the indictment states Best killed Kali Randall by “shooting her with a firearm and causing her death.”

Count two states Best killed Randall’s unborn baby by shooting Randall and causing her death, “thereby causing the fetus’ death.”

Count three states that Best killed 10-month-old Zeke Best by “inflicting an injury on Zeke Gregory Best’s neck using a knife and thereby causing his death.” It appears from the indictment, officials are unsure exactly when or where Zeke died.

Grand jury proceedings are sealed, so there is no further detail available at this time.

According to a joint press release from Teton County Prosecutor Bailey Smith and Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal, Best will be prosecuted in Teton County even though Zeke Best was found dead in Bonneville County.

“Under the circumstances of this case, Idaho law allows Best to be prosecuted in Teton County for all three murders, even though one of the victims was found in Bonneville County,” states the release.

During his initial appearance in court on Dec. 4, Magistrate Judge Jason Walker ordered a mental competency evaluation for Best, which has still not been completed. All court hearings are currently on hold until that evaluation is complete.

Background of the case

On the night of Nov. 30, a deputy with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor for a report of a 911 hang-up call, according to court documents.

Dispatch told the deputy there were “loud sounds of yelling in the background of the phone call and then silence.”

After further review of the 911 call recording, before a dispatcher answers the call, a woman can reportedly be heard repeating “Jeremy” and “Jeremy no,” according to the police report.

A male voice then repeats “yes” and then yells, “get the f*** back, you’re gonna get shot,” before saying, “I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Kali Randall and Zeke Best | Photo Courtesy of Meg Fischer.

A deputy arrived at the house, and spoke to a neighbor who said he was in bed when he heard a man and women fighting across the street.

He identified Jeremy and Kali as the house’s residents, saying they had a 7 to 8-month-old child.

The neighbor reportedly heard Kali yell, “Jeremy, stop it, you have a baby!” before hearing “about five gunshots that sounded like they came from outside.”

The deputy walked down the driveway where he located an unresponsive woman, Kali, “laying on her left side on the ground under the lean-to of the east side of the north shop.”

He reportedly noticed a large pool of blood underneath and around the body, which was lying next to an open door to the shop.

According to court documents, the body had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds in the area of her right breast and right side. The deputy rolled the body over and attempted CPR, but was unsuccessful.

Police reports say the body was “very recently deceased as her body was malleable and not rigid at all.”

The neighbor later confirmed he saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the house. Deputies confirmed Kali was the registered owner of a 1995 black Chevy Tahoe with Idaho license plate #1T39349, registered to the same house’s address.

Deputies also found a white Chevrolet car, which Best is said to have been driving at 11:56 a.m. that same day, when Bonneville County deputies responded to a call in Swan Valley where Jeremy, “appeared unclothed in the Swan Valley General Store,” according to court documents.

Video of the incident, sent to EastIdahoNews.com, shows a fully naked Best slouching on the store’s counter next to the cash register and grabbing a cigarette before being escorted outside the building by several people.

He was evaluated by EMS on scene and taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance, according to the news release. A deputy followed the ambulance, and Best was turned over to hospital staff for further medical and mental health concerns.

It’s not clear what happened at the hospital, but EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Neimann confirms Best was discharged that same afternoon.

The Teton County coroner was able to confirm with Kali’s OB-GYN provider that she was 28 weeks pregnant as of the day she died.

On Dec. 2, a group of hunters called Bonneville County dispatch, saying they found a naked man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

“The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements,” officials stated.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area, which was on Kepps Crossing Road, near the Dan Creek Road east of Idaho Falls. After making contact with the the hunters, deputies identified the man as Best.

The black Chevy SUV Best had been driving was found nearby. Deputies also located Zeke Best, who was dead. It is still unclear if Zeke’s body was in the SUV.