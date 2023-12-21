Law enforcement looking for woman who allegedly cut off her ankle monitor - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local sheriff’s office is searching for a 23-year-old woman who deputies say failed to return to the Bonneville County Jail.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Alyssa Cade Hernandez. She didn’t come back to the jail after cutting off her ankle monitor on Nov. 20 in the Idaho Falls area, according to a post by East Idaho Crime Stoppers.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell said Hernandez had a felony probation violation. Lovell said that the court allows some inmates to be released for various reasons as long as they are wearing an ankle monitor.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report anonymously online by clicking here or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.

Hernandez is described as 5’3 and is 170 pounds. She has brown eyes. It’s unknown what her hair color is; however, a new picture attached below that is not her mugshot could be what her hair looks like.