Local man faces federal child porn charges after friend turns him in - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man whose friend turned him in for allegedly having child pornography on his tablet has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Jonathan Douglas Mohr, 45, was indicted by the grand jury on Dec. 13. The local charges out of Bonneville County were dropped on Dec. 20.

According to the indictment, Mohr has been charged with four felony counts of distribution of child pornography and one felony count of possession of child pornography.

Mohr was also required to forfeit a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

RELATED | Man calls police after reportedly finding child porn on friend’s tablet

During his arraignment on Dec. 22, Mohr pleaded not guilty to all charges, and a jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 29 in Pocatello in front of U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

Background of the case

Court documents say on or around July 16, 2023, a man reported seeing child sexual abuse images at his friend’s house.

The man told Bonneville County deputies that on July 3, he was at Mohr’s home when he asked Mohr if he could use his tablet.

Mohr said yes and went to take a shower. When the friend opened the tablet, he reportedly saw a video of an adult man raping an infant.

The man says he closed the video and saw at least 10 more videos in a folder, also showing sexual abuse of a child.

According to the man, the tablet was connected to a media server.

Mohr returned to the room and realized his friend had seen the videos. He reportedly told the friend, “You’ll get me in trouble,” and took the tablet back as the friend left the home.

On Oct. 23, around 8:40 a.m., the Idaho Crimes Against Children task force, assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department, executed a search warrant at Mohr’s home.

Mohr was detained and transported to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Ammon Field Office for an interview, where he declined to speak to investigators and asked for an attorney.

During the search of the home, deputies found the tablet in the bedroom, which reportedly contained over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography of children as young as infants being raped and abused by adults.

Also on the tablet were photos and videos of bestiality involving children, deputies said.

They also found a “bag of white crystal-like rocks” in a dresser drawer in the master bedroom, according to court documents.

The rocks later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. There are no current charges for methamphetamine possession.