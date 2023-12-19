Local woman dies in hospital after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot - East Idaho News

AMMON — A woman is dead after being hit by a car outside the Ammon Walmart on Friday.

Susan Lowe, 73, was pronounced dead at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Monday night, according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lovell, the incident happened just before noon Friday.

Lowe was walking out of the store when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 76-year-old man.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the EIRMC. A source close to Lowe told EastIdahoNews.com the victim underwent surgery Friday and was taken off life-support on Monday afternoon.

No charges have been filed, as the incident is still under investigation.