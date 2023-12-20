Looking back: 7-year-old boy falls asleep at theater, wakes up alone, trapped inside - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 24 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

RIGBY — Dozens of people helped haul sand from the Buttes, northwest of Rigby, for the stretch of highway between Ucon and the Jefferson County Line, The Rigby Star reported on Dec. 20, 1923.

The hauling of sand was “as per the agreement entered into between the Jefferson and Bonneville County commissioners.”

“The sum of $1.10 per yard for hauling is paid for the haul to Ucon, and the outfits are averaging four yards per load,” the paper mentioned. “Although some with four horses and trailer are making seven yards.”

The Bonneville County commissioners were “taking advantage of the offer” made by Jefferson County to extend the sanding beyond Ucon to the pavement in Bonneville County.

“This will make a total of five-and-a-half miles of newly sanded road for our neighboring county, surfaced by the excellent material which is used for Jefferson County’s highway,” the article states. “The highway should be in excellent condition next summer following the packing of the material by the winter’s snow.”

The stretch of road was supposed to be completely sanded by Jan. 10, 1933.

1926-1950

IDAHO FALLS — Christmas baskets were being filled for local families in need, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Dec. 23, 1936.

The Salvation Army was putting the “cheer baskets” together and planned to distribute around 150 baskets to Idaho Falls families on Christmas day.

“Approximately 1,000 units of renovated toys and play things, rebuilt by local city firemen will be distributed at the same time Christmas baskets are given out,” the Post Register explained. “Toys made to look almost like new will go to families that have children.”

Close to three hundred items of clothing were also going to be handed out. The food used to fill the baskets was made possible because of The Post-Register’s “Goodfellow fund,” which collected over $600.

1951-1975

POCATELLO — A seven-year-old boy fell asleep at a Pocatello movie theatre and was trapped inside, the Idaho State Journal reported on Dec. 20, 1951.

Pocatello Police said Joe Diaz apparently fell asleep and when he woke up, he was alone in the building.

“Joe pounded on the theater door and finally was released about 1 a.m. when a passerby heard the pounding,” the Journal mentioned. “Police were notified and they, in turn, called the theater manager.”

1976-2000

SODA SPRINGS —A Christmas Day Friendship Dinner was going to be held in Soda Springs for “all lonely people of any age,” The Caribou County Sun reported on Dec. 23, 1976.

The goal of the free dinner was for locals to “celebrate Christ’s birthday with all who might not have family near them.”

“We are told in Romans 12:13 that ‘We should be given to hospitality’ and we are admonished in Hebrews 13:2 ‘To be not forgetful to entertain strangers,'” the article reads. “As Tiny Tim would say, ‘God bless us everyone.'”