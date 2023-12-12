Man arrested after allegedly trying to strangle woman with a sock - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 40-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly tried to strangle a woman with a sock and then a necklace.

Juan Nunez-Luna was charged with felony attempted strangulation.

Idaho Falls Police were called to an Idaho Falls home around 3:28 a.m. Sunday after a report of physical domestic violence.

According to court documents, Nunez-Luna dragged a woman “down a flight of stairs” by pulling her hair. He then reportedly dragged her into a bedroom and locked the door.

Police reports say he then tried to strangle the victim with both of his hands before grabbing a sock and trying to strangle the victim for “an unknown amount of time.”

Nunez-Luna then reportedly grabbed a necklace that was in the bedroom and tried to strangle her with it. The victim told officers that she was unsure if she lost consciousness.

Nunez-Luna also allegedly slapped the victim in the face.

When officers spoke with the victim, they saw she had “ligature marks on her neck as well as blood shot eyes” and petechiae, small spots of bleeding under the skin, behind her ears and on her forehead.

The victim also had “defensive marks on her neck where she reportedly attempted to remove Nunez-Luna’s hands, the sock and necklace from her neck.

The victim told officers she was afraid for her life, and thought Nunez-Luna was “going to kill her,” according to court documents.

Police say Nunez-Luna admitted to strangling the victim for “approximately 3 to 5 seconds.”

Nunez-Luna was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail with a bond of $30,000. A no-contact order was issued for the victim, and Nunez-Luna is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 22.

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Nunez-Luna has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.