Michael Maliakel, the star of 'Aladdin' on Broadway, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Michael Maliakel has been playing the lead role of Aladdin on Broadway since 2021. He has also been in other musicals and sang in concerts across the country.

He’s a trained baritone who studied at the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University. Earlier this month, he was one of the guest performers in the Tabernacle at Temple Square Christmas concert.

Michael and his wife Sarah had a little girl named Nina in May 2022.

I sat down with Michael and asked him the following questions:

What is it like playing Aladdin on Broadway?

What is the most embarrassing moment you’ve had on stage?

Can you tell me how you ended up on Broadway?

What is your dream role and who would you want to act with?

Have you ever been to Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

You got to perform with the Tabernacle Choir. What is that like?

What is it like flying a magic carpet every night?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What do you like about being a dad?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Can you sing a little bit of a song from ‘Aladdin’?

Watch my entire video with Michael in the video player above!

