Outfitters association hosting annual conference in Idaho Falls for first time in 50 years, and you could win prizes - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Outfitters across the state are in Idaho Falls this week for the 69th annual Idaho Outfitters & Guides Association Conference.

The three-day event is happening inside the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center at the Mountain America Center through Thursday. About 40 vendors will be on display during an exhibitor fair for the public on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser dinner gala and auction will also be happening Thursday night.

Aaron Lieberman, the association’s executive director, tells EastIdahoNews.com the event is a chance for members to get together and discuss industry issues and trends, while also showcasing the latest products and gear on the market.

“This is the first year it will be open to the public,” Lieberman says. “This is our first time in Idaho Falls in 50 years. A huge portion of the industry is based in eastern Idaho. It was long overdue to come here.”

Outfitting is a billion dollar industry in the Gem State and Lieberman says there are roughly 280 members of the association, which makes up three-quarters of the all licensed outfitters in the state.

Though there isn’t a specific issue being addressed this year, Lieberman says there is a general discussion revolving around the increased use of public lands and how to balance stewardship of resources with opportunities to the public.

Lieberman says there was a pretty good turnout during the first day of the conference.

“It’s going really well so far — pretty packed conference space over here,” he says. “We’re trying to make it as east Idaho-centric as we can — local musicians, local auctioneers — and as many local brands as we can get.”

There are multiple national brands in attendance for the exhibitor fair, but there are also a good number of local companies. Admission is free for whoever who would like to attend.

There is a cost for Thursday’s dinner gala and auction. Admission is $85 per person or $650 a table.

It will include live music and an auction for a wide assortment of prizes, such as guided trips for “the most sought-after outdoor trips in Idaho.” A rifle, shotgun, raft and other gear will be available as well. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event.

This is the association’s primary fundraiser, and all the proceeds support its efforts in advocating for outfitters and guides, working for the conservation and enhancement of quality outdoor experiences with Idaho’s land, water, and wildlife.

The gala and auction will begin at 6 p.m.

“I encourage people to come and check out both of these events. There’s a really cool collection of different vendors and a really cool scene down here in general,” he says. “It’s one of the few places in America where you can see cowboys hanging out with river hippies having a good time drinking beer and dancing to live music.”

For more information or to register, click here or scan the QR code in the flyer below.