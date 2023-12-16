Pocatello man allegedly attacked, attempted to strangle woman - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say beat a woman then attempted to strangle her has been charged with multiple felonies.

Michael Jared Pandoah, 36, faces charges for attempted strangulation and two counts of battery, court records show.

Pocatello police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on the 1300 block of Bench Road around 10 p.m. Dec. 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who told them Pandoah and a woman had attacked her. Officers described the victim in police reports as having a swollen left eye socket, bruising “all over her body” and a potentially broken rib.

Because she seemed to be confused while speaking with officers, the victim was taken to Portneuf Medical Center for evaluation.

Officers then went to speak with Pandoah, the woman the victim said took part in the attack and a witness. According to the affidavit, there was blood visible on the kitchen counter.

The affidavit doesn’t indicate if Pandoah or the other two residents spoke; however, it does show that Pandoah was taken to PMC for a potential drug overdose.

After she was cleared by doctors, officers again spoke with the victim.

She said she recalled being kicked in the head and body before she was knocked unconscious. When she woke, the victim said Pandoah was on top of her with his hands wrapped around her throat.

Officers described wounds they said were consistent with an attempted strangulation.

After Pandoah was medically cleared, he was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

Though Pandoah has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Pandoah would face up to 40 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman.