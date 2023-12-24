Pocatello trash collection delayed due to Christmas, New Year’s - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — One of the City Sanitation Department’s busiest times of the year is almost here. City offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 2024, to observe the New Year’s Day Holiday. Garbage and recycling pickups will be delayed by one day during those weeks.

From Dec. 25 through Jan. 6, residents are asked to place their autocarts out for collection by 7 a.m. the day after their normal collection day.

Monday pick-ups are asked to place their autocarts out Tuesday (12/26)

Tuesday collection will happen Wednesday (12/27)

Wednesday will occur Thursday (12/28)

Thursday will be Friday (12/29)

Friday will be collected Saturday (12/30)

From December 26 through December 30, the department will offer its special holiday pickup to accommodate the overflow that comes with the season. Residents are asked to place their extra bags and boxes in the same location as their regular garbage collection. Citizens are being reminded not to place their Christmas Trees out with the extra trash.

From December 26 through January 10, the City will host its Christmas Tree Collection sites. The City will be providing drop boxes for tree disposal. The tree boxes will be removed the morning of January 11.

Christmas tree drop boxes will be provided at City Hall-911 North 7th Avenue, Rainey Park-900 South Arthur Avenue, and near the entrance to Sister City Park on Pocatello Creek Road. Trees will be chipped and used in landscaping projects. Be sure to remove all strings, wires, and other objects to avoid damaging the City’s wood-chipping equipment.

If you have any questions about the collection schedule, holiday garbage pickups, or the Christmas tree collection program please contact the Sanitation Department at (208) 234-6192.