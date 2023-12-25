Snoopy says Happy Howl-idays - she's our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Was something missing under your Christmas Tree? Maybe it was Snoopy! Snoopy is a lovely Corgi/Heeler mix looking for her fur-ever home!

This sweet girl plays well with kids and other dogs, but hasn’t met any cats yet.

Snoopy lived outside before she came to Snake River Animal Shelter. She’s still working on her house training, but she’s getting there!

Snoopy’s adoption fees are completely sponsored, so head down to Snake River Animal Shelter and meet her!

Snoopy and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.