State gun, drug charges dismissed after Pocatello man federally indicted - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man officers say was found in possession of over 50 pounds of drugs and a stolen gun now faces federal charges.

Kacey Franklin James, 32, has been indicted on federal charges for one count of possessing LSD with the intent to distribute and two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, court documents show.

James was initially arrested by BADGES Task Force officers and charged by the Bannock Count Prosecutor’s Office when he was found to be in possession of more than 50 pounds of various drugs.

BADGES, a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force, along with Idaho State Police troopers, served search warrants on James’ home and vehicle simultaneously on Oct. 4.

While searching the home, officers found more than 22.2 grams of LSD tabs, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Officers also found 40.6 pounds of marijuana, 2.7 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 110.5 grams of MDMA, 37.8 grams of Ecstasy pills, 788.7 grams of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, 20.2 grams of methamphetamine, 293.8 grams of MDMA pills, 847 Xanax pills, six morphine sulfate pills and 37 THC vape cartridges.

In addition to the drugs, officers found $14,833 in cash and a .380 pistol, which had been reported stolen out of Chubbuck.

Warrants for the searches were obtained after ISP confidential informants made several drug purchases from James.

According to federal indictment documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, James was found to be in possession of two shotguns which were not registered to him.

As part of the indictment, federal agents seized both guns, plus another seven — one rifle, two shotguns and four pistols — along with the $14,833 found during the search of James’ home.

James was arraigned in Federal District Court, but a trial date has not yet been set.

If he is found guilty, James could face up to 60 years in a federal penitentiary.

Though James has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.