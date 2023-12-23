Stay safe on Idaho’s snowy roads with these winter driving tips - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE — Are you “Idaho Ready” for winter driving? The Gem State is magical when it’s blanketed in snow, and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to make sure everyone is prepared to enjoy it safely. Now is the time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for winter conditions.

“There is so much to love about Idaho in the snow, but drivers who want to get out there and enjoy it need to be careful,” said ITD Director Scott Stokes. “Giving driving your full and undivided attention combined with an extra measure of caution could be what keeps you from having irreversible regrets.”

Your safety is ITD’s top priority. When it snows, hundreds of ITD employees work around the clock to keep our more than 12,000 lane miles of highways safe for the traveling public. But plowed roads are only one part of a safe ride this winter. Here are some steps to ensure you are “Idaho Ready.”

If you see a snowplow on the road, give it plenty of room to do its job. The safest place is behind the plow. Last winter, 17 people crashed into snowplows in Idaho.

Make sure your car is ready for winter by checking your windshield wiper fluid, battery and tires. Consider winter tires for extra traction. If you have tire chains, learn how to put them on before you need them.

Create a winter car emergency kit, or if you have one from last winter make sure the supplies are in good condition.

Download the Idaho 511 app or bookmark 511.idaho.gov so you can check road conditions before you drive.

It’s going to take longer to get everywhere once the snow starts falling. Plan extra time for all your trips and be patient with your fellow drivers.

When roads are wet or icy, slow down and give yourself more stopping distance. Turn off cruise control and remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze when temperatures drop.

If you do slide, stay calm, brake very gently and turn your wheel in the direction of the skid. Try not to overcorrect.

