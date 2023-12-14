This single mom of 5 wasn't expecting a gift from a Secret Santa when she opened the door - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Tiffany is a single mom of 5 who just can’t seem to catch a break. Her 14-year-old autistic son has complex health issues and in September, he spent a week at Primary Children’s Hospital. He has since had brain surgery for the 3rd time and still has numerous appointments with specialists and doctors in Utah.

Tiffany just got a job driving a school bus but has been unable to work as much as she needs to.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could take her an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!