Two men who died in fatal crash in Idaho Falls have been identified - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A coroner has identified two people who died over the weekend in an Idaho Falls crash.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said the driver was Julien Reilly, 39, of Idaho Falls, and the passenger was Dennis Keiser, 58, of Idaho Falls. They died of traumatic injuries, he said.

Idaho Falls Police responded on Saturday, just after 12 p.m. They found a car — a white 2011 BMW 550 — south of U.S. Highway 20 and east of Interstate 15 off the road, a news release said.

Both Reilly and Keiser were found dead.

Police say the BMW was traveling westbound on US-20 and crossed both lanes of travel before hitting the guard rail, rolling, and coming to rest on its side.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the fatal crash, the news release said from police.

Both Reilly and Keiser were wearing seatbelts.