We crashed a company party to surprise this mom with a Secret Santa surprise days before her brain surgery - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Crystal was diagnosed with Early-Onset Parkinson’s Disease four years ago at age 35. It has slowly progressed to the point she needs a two part deep brain stimulation surgery.

In part one, doctors will insert probes in her brain and a few days later, they’ll insert a battery pack in her chest below the collar bone and connect it to the probe in her head. As to be expected, she is both nervous and excited for this procedure. It comes with risks, as all surgeries do, and won’t take her disease or all the symptoms away, but it has given her hope that she’ll be able to do some of the things she hasn’t been able to.

Crystal is a single mom to a 15-year-old daughter who loves to cook. Macie is an amazing kid, gets good grades, works a job and helps her mom with daily tasks. She chops and cooks food, helps her mom fold clothes and make beds, drives her mom places and a lot more.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News team if we could take a special gift to Crystal – and something for Macie too. We found out when Crystal’s company Christmas party was happening and showed up with the surprise. Check it out in the video player above!