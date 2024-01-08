8th annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day happening at Reeds Dairy this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Reeds Dairy is serving up french toast, vanilla ice cream and milk for breakfast this Saturday and the team is inviting you to join them.

Customers can get breakfast for $3.50 as part of the business’s eighth annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Owner Alan Reed tells EastIdahoNews.com the event has historically had an incredible turnout and he anticipates a similar response this weekend.

For those who have attended the event in the past, Reed says it will pretty much be the same.

“The only difference we have this year is it’ll be the final day for our gift card sale. We’re selling gift cards for 20% off,” Reed says.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is a national event that got started more than 60 years ago. Florence Rappaport of New York created it in the wake of a winter storm that had blown through the area, forcing everyone to stay inside. The National Day Calendar reports Rappaport launched the event “as a way to chase away cabin fever for her six children.”

Reed heard about it about eight years ago and thought it would be a fun event for his customers.

“We figured french toast and ice cream was a good way to do it. I thought, if we get 30 or 40 people there, it’ll be worth it. We had lines of people (that first year) and customers had such favorable comments about it so we decided to make it an annual event,” says Reed.

Customers at last year’s Ice Cream for Breakfast Day | Courtesy Alan Reed

Though it’s a longstanding tradition for the Idaho Falls dairy, the timing of this year’s event is noteworthy because of the recent fire that destroyed the processing building. No one was injured, but the building is a total loss. An investigation into the cause is still underway.

Business is moving forward, thanks to the support of several local businesses helping to bottle milk, make cheese and ice cream. Reed is appreciative of everyone who’s stepped up to help in their time of need.

Still, he eagerly awaits the day when they’re able to process their own products again.

“Some days it feels like two steps forward and one step back … but we’re moving ahead, not as fast as we normally would, but we’re getting there,” he says.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is happening from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at all six Idaho stores, including the Idaho Falls and Ammon locations. Reed welcomes anyone who’d like to attend.

“People can bring their families and have a good time getting together for breakfast,” says Reed.