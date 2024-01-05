A deputy who went above and beyond when he found $5 is honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

A few days ago, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who works in the Bonneville County Courthouse did something that impressed us. Kaitlyn Hart, one of our reporters, walked into the courthouse and Deputy Hall told her he had a $5 bill that was hers.

Unbeknownst to Kaitlyn, she had dropped the money weeks earlier. Deputy Hall found the cash and reviewed security camera footage to find out who it belonged to. Rather than keeping the money or giving it to someone else, he held onto it until Kaitlyn was back at the courthouse.

Deputy Hall didn’t do this for recognition but we felt he should be honored for our first Feel Good Friday of the year. We went back to the courthouse for the big surprise! Check out the video in the player above.