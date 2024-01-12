A Feel Good Friday surprise for 4 men who helped a young mom trapped in a car on the edge of an embankment - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email from a young mother about a scary ordeal she experienced. She said:

I was driving home with my toddler and baby when I slid and was on the edge of an embankment. I was worried I would roll my car if I let off the pedal or moved the wheel so I just kept still. My mom was behind me and was able to get my baby out of the car when a guy pulled up and asked how he could help. He grabbed some straps and he and some other co-workers came and helped pull me out. One of the guys gave me his jacket to keep warm and continued to help get my car out in a short sleeve shirt. It was a Friday after 4:30 p.m. and they were headed home from work but took the time to help me. They were employees of Knife River and were so kind and generous. I was so worried about my babies and I’m thankful they were willing to help me quickly and with so much kindness!

We were able to track down the guys – Kyle Gubler, Johnathan Barron, Andy Vegas and Sean Adams – and surprised them for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video in the player above!