A look inside the Reed's Dairy facility that caught fire - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A fire caused significant damage at a Reed’s Dairy facility on Broadway Street in Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon.

Ice cream and other products are made inside the building and in Nov. 2022, Alan Reed, the president and co-owner of Reed’s Dairy, showed EastIdahoNews.com what happens inside the facility during a 7 Questions with Emmy interview.

Reed explained the process of mixing ice cream and showed different tanks where products are stored.

