Fire at Reed's Dairy facility in Idaho Falls is out, cause under investigation - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A fire at a Reed’s Dairy facility Thursday afternoon has been contained and is out after causing significant damage.

Multiple crews were called to the fire in a building east of the ice cream store on Broadway Street around 2:45 p.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building and it took firefighters over two hours to get the blaze under control.

“The fire department has been phenomenal. They brought everything and were such a support,” says Alan Reed, President and Co-owner of Reed’s Dairy. “We are so thankful for the community’s support. So many people have called and sent me text after text about how they can help.”

Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Nobody was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more information.