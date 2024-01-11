Authorities investigating string of thefts in Fremont County - East Idaho News

ASHTON — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a spree of thefts near Ashton, according to a statement made on the office’s Facebook page.

“An individual or individuals attempted to gain entry into buildings and vehicles that did not belong to them,” deputies said in the statement.

The thefts took place on Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to police, in the area between 3600 East and 3700 East and along Idaho Highway 47. If you live in or near the area, police ask you to check your property for missing items.

If you live in or near the area highlighted in yellow, check your property for missing items. | Courtesy of Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Fremont County Chief Deputy Bart Quayle told EastIdahoNews.com the investigation is active and ongoing. He said investigators “feel positive” about how it’s going; however, no further information is available.

If you were in the Ashton area late Sunday night or early Monday morning and saw anything that seemed out of place, or if you are missing items, contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 624-4482 and ask to speak with Deputy Olsen.

“As always, we would like to remind you to make sure your vehicles and property are safely secured,” officials stated.