Authorities say they’ve made arrests in the killings of 6 people found in a southern California desert - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Authorities say they have made multiple arrests after six people were found dead in a southern California desert last week.

“Arrests have been made in the multiple homicide case in El Mirage on January 23, 2024,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said.

The sheriff’s office has not said how many people were arrested or given any details on the homicides or the identities of those involved, but authorities plan to hold a news conference Monday evening.

Deputies responded last Tuesday night to a remote area in El Mirage, the sheriff’s office said previously in a news release. El Mirage is an unincorporated community in the Mojave Desert, roughly 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

When deputies arrived, they found “multiple deceased individuals,” and later confirmed six people had been killed.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed remnants of what appeared to be a brutal crime scene.