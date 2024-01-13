Avalanche victim rescued in Tetons - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — A skier was hospitalized on Friday after being rescued from an avalanche, according to Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue.

TCISR was notified that someone had been injured in an avalanche at about 4:30 p.m.on Friday, the agency said in a Facebook post. The avalanche was above State Line Canyon in the Tetons, less than two miles from State Highway 33.

“Twenty-three team members responded, including three K9 teams,” TCISR said.

The victim, a man whose name wasn’t released, remained on the surface of the snow field, “likely due to his airbag deployment,” TCISR stated in the post — five other skiers who found the man had already started rescue efforts.

The mand sustained significant trauma from hitting trees, according to search and rescue officials. He had multiple injuries to his upper extremities, as well as face and head trauma.

Crews stabilized the patient and took him to the trailhead at ID-33, where he was handed off to Teton County Fire and Rescue and transported to Driggs. His status is unknown at this time.

Responders searched the avalanche with transceivers and canines, the post stated, as some of the debris had covered a popular ski track into Mount Oliver. No other victims were reported.

The current avalanche danger in the area is high. Although the number of avalanches may decrease over the next several days, authorities warn the size of avalanches may increase due to weather conditions.

“Please choose your lines and areas responsibly, be sure to have proper avalanche response gear and look out for each other,” the post said.