Blackfoot Police Department looking for man with active felony warrant - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Police have revealed more information about why a local school district had to put a shelter-in-place Monday morning.

The Blackfoot Police Department said in a news release they are looking for Carlon Galloway, 19, who has a felony warrant for his arrest.

On Monday at 10:50 a.m., Idaho State Probation and Parole with the Idaho Department of Correction requested assistance from the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Idaho State Probation and Parole reported to law enforcement there were “several subjects” running at an active crime scene in the 300 block of Rice Street in Blackfoot.

Information was passed on to responding law enforcement officers that at least two people in question, ran east across U.S. Highway 91 and were hiding in backyards and running along the railroad tracks near the Rich Street Apartments, according to the news release.

Law enforcement was told that one of the people involved may have had a firearm.

Blackfoot Police notified Blackfoot School District 55 administration to place three public schools located on the southeast side of town into a shelter-in-place protocol for safety.

As of noon, one of the two people has been located, detained, and identified by law enforcement. That information was passed onto IDOC about possible pending charges on his involvement. The man is under IDOC’s jurisdiction and his name has not been released due to no charges being filed currently.

Blackfoot Police Chief Gordon Croft told EastIdahoNews.com Galloway has an active warrant for felony eluding, which is not related to Monday’s incident.

Police are asking if you know where Galloway might be, to contact Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234.