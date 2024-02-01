Body found on Fort Hall Reservation - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Wednesday.

FORT HALL – The Fort Hall Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating a case involving a male individual found deceased in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation today.

The FBI is the lead agency on the case. The individual has been identified, and the family has been notified. This is an isolated incident, and there is currently no danger to the public.

No further information is being provided at this time. Any questions should be directed to the FBI.