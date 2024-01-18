Boil water advisory lifted for Falls Water Company customers - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A boil water advisory put in place Wednesday morning has been lifted.

“Our water samples came back free of chloroforms,” Tony Wise, operations manager for Falls Water Company, told EastIdahoNews.com.

The water company’s system pressure went below the 20 psi limit for public drinking water systems around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, which triggered the advisory.

The dip in pressure was caused by equipment failure, according to Wise, and the system pressure was returned within 30 minutes.

Falls Water Company provides municipal water service to 6,200 homes and businesses east of Idaho Falls and north of Ammon. Several schools in Bonneville Joint School District 93 were also affected by the boil water advisory.

For more information, contact Scott Bruce at (208) 522-1300 or email fallswater@fallswater.com.