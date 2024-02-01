Building collapses near Boise Airport with 'multiple injuries' - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday evening after a building and crane collapsed adjacent to the Jackson Jet Center near the Boise Airport, according to the Boise Fire Department.

About a dozen people were injured, Boise Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel said at a press conference a little after 7 p.m. He declined to give specifics on individuals’ conditions or confirm whether there were any deaths, saying officials were waiting until all families had been notified about the incident.

Everyone who would have been at the site has been accounted for, Hummel said.

Emergency responders were at the scene of a “reported building collapse” at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets, the department posted on social media at 5:27 p.m.

The hangar, located on airport property, was owned by private charter flight company Jackson Jet Center, according to Jackson Jet Center spokesperson Jessica Flynn. There were “dozens of dedicated people” working at the site at the time, Flynn said.

“Tonight, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event, especially those with loved ones on site when this tragedy occurred,” Flynn said in an email to the Idaho Statesman. “…We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse. Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time.”

Hummel confirmed that officials did not know yet know the cause of the collapse.

“I don’t know exactly what caused it, but it did impact the crane, so the crane collapsed as well,” Hummel said.

Hummel described the incident as a “large-scale collapse of the framework of the building.” The crane was placing “structural members” at the site, according to Hummel.

“I can tell you that it was a pretty global collapse that occurred and the main structural members came down,” Hummel said. “It was fairly catastrophic.”

The building was in the early stages of construction.

“There was what’s called a rigid steel frame that had been erected and they were still working on some of those structural components tying those together,” Hummel said.

He said the Boise Police Department was heading the investigation, and an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigator was at the scene as well.

Law enforcement closed Wright Street north of Airport Way as search and rescue efforts were conducted, according to the fire department.

Boise Airport operations were not being affected, according to Boise Fire officials. They said further updates Wednesday night would be provided via the department’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hummel estimated that seven fire engines, three ladder trucks and at least 12 ambulances responded to the scene, along with police.

Victims were brought to local hospitals, Saint Alphonsus Health Systems spokesperson Letty Ramirez confirmed.

“Saint Alphonsus Emergency and Trauma teams are working closely with Emergency First Responders to provide immediate care and treat patients arriving from the scene,” Ramirez told the Statesman in an email.

Police and emergency vehicles respond to the scene of a building collapse Wednesday near the Boise Airport. | Courtesy photo via Idaho Statesman

Emergency responders are on scene of a reported building collapse at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street. There are reports of multiple injuries. The Boise Airport is not impacted. More information will be available here as it is confirmed. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) February 1, 2024