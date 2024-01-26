BYU-Idaho removes application fee requirement - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — In an effort to make the Brigham Young University-Idaho application process easier, the university has removed its application fee. By eliminating this cost barrier, the university hopes more students will take the opportunity to apply to a university where they will develop as disciples of Jesus Christ while gaining a high-quality college education that is student-centered by design.

This new benefit is now available to all future BYU-Idaho applicants that have not yet enrolled in BYU-Idaho classes.

Any Spring, Summer or Fall 2024 applicants who have already paid an application fee on or after Sept. 1, 2023, will receive a reimbursement of $35. Refunds will be made to the same card or account used in the initial payment. All refunds should be received by Feb. 1, 2024. If funds are not received by or on the given date, BYU-Idaho will work with beneficiaries until the refund is resolved.

BYU-Idaho is excited to offer this benefit to all applicants. Applications are currently open for Spring, Summer and Fall 2024 here.

