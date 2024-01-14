 BYU Living Legends to perform at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News
BYU Living Legends to perform at BYU-Idaho

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho Center Stage will host the world-renowned BYU Living Legends on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

In a celebration of the cultural heritage of North and South America and the South Pacific, Living Legends presents a vibrant display of energy, music, costume and dance.
Talented performers of native descent capture the rhythms of Polynesia, portray the fascinating legends of Native American people and dazzle the senses with the energy of Latin America.

Their lavish attire and intricate choreography are both authentic representations of the showcase cultures.

Living Legends prioritizes tours in their native lands, a practice that encourages excellence and inspires a love for native culture in both the performers and their audiences.

Tickets for the event range from $10-$15. Purchase tickets here.

