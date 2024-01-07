Chubbuck police seeking man impersonating an officer - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man has been impersonating a Chubbuck Police officer and making traffic stops in the area, according to authorities. The man is considered armed and dangerous.

The Chubbuck Police Department put out a community safety advisory via Facebook Saturday evening, asking for help locating the suspect and warning residents to “be vigilant.”

The suspect is reportedly driving a blacked-out Ford Explorer, similar to a police vehicle. The vehicle also has red and white alternating lights on the interior dash.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned African American male with a skinny build and a buzz-cut hairstyle. He is about six feet tall. Police say he is wearing a short-sleeved shirt with a police-style exterior vest. The vest is said to have police markings, including a badge.

“The subject has also been described as carrying a firearm, extra magazines, handcuffs and a walkie-talkie style radio,” the advisory says.

Authorities ask that the Chubbuck community report any sightings of the vehicle or the suspect by calling (208) 237-7172.

Impersonating a police officer is a felony offense, and law enforcement is working to identify the suspect.