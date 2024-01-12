 City of Pocatello nonessential departments will be closed Friday - East Idaho News
WEATHER CLOSURE

City of Pocatello nonessential departments will be closed Friday

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

snow storm

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

Due to inclement weather, the city of Pocatello facilities will be closing all nonessential departments on Friday. In response to the National Weather Service blizzard warning, citizens are urged to stay off of the roads except in emergency situations.

Street Operations snow plows are running 24 hours and will continue to plow, as necessary.

