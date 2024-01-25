Coroner identifies Rexburg man who died in fiery crash on US-20 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local coroner has released the name of a man who died in a fiery crash in Idaho Falls.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Chad Nelson, 21, of Rexburg. Taylor said he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Brigham Young University-Idaho spokesman Brett Crandall confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that Nelson was a former student and was last enrolled in 2022.

The crash happened Wednesday on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 308 in Idaho Falls at 12:45 p.m.

Nelson was driving westbound on US-20 in a 2008 Ford Mustang. A 43-year-old man from Moore was driving eastbound on US-20 in a 2015 Freightliner pulling a propane trailer, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said Nelson drove across the median and into the eastbound lanes, colliding with the Freightliner.

Both vehicles became engulfed in flames and were put out by the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

Nelson died due to his injuries at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Freightliner was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain, the area of the crash was closed for almost six hours. As of Thursday morning, one of the eastbound lanes remains closed.

Crain said the Mustang lost control and failed to maintain lane of travel.