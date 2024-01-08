Country star Brantley Gilbert coming to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — Country music star Brantley Gilbert will be coming to the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on June 15.

With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world.

The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go ‘til sunrise, but he’s also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don’t just see a star. They see themselves.

Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: RIAA 7x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” 2x Platinum “Country Must Be Country Wide,” 2x Platinum “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” 2x Platinum “One Hell of An Amen,” Platinum-certified collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town,” and two chart-toppers as a songwriter with CMA Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party.”

Gilbert’s landmark record “Just As I Am” clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. on Jan. 10 through 10 a.m. on Jan. 12. Pre-sale codes will be available exclusively to Players Club members of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel through email. Players Club members can also receive the code from a Players Club Representative at the property. The public will be able to buy tickets beginning Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. For more information and to ensure the most affordable ticket prices, visit shobangaming.com.