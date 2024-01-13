Customers are 'addicted' to the delicious menu at Tropical Smoothie Cafe - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Customers are addicted to the lighter, healthier menu at Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

At least, that’s what restaurant manager Alex Plummer says after eight months in business at 113 South 2nd West in Rexburg.

The Rexburg eatery offers a variety of smoothies, bowls, sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, salads and more. Plummer tells EastIdahoNews.com the most popular item is the Bahama Mama, a smoothie with strawberry, pineapple, coconut and white chocolate. EastIdahoNews.com sampled this and other items, which you can watch in the video above.

Plummer’s parents, Kelly and Nepal, are the restaurant’s owners and it’s rewarding for him to be a part of the family business.

“Having something that I can call my own and take ownership of (is fulfilling),” he says. “It’s something I take a lot of pride in.”

RELATED | National franchise opening first restaurant in eastern Idaho

Tropical Smoothie Cafe first launched in Destin, Florida in 1999. It started spreading across the United States several years ago. The Rexburg store is the sixth location in Idaho.

Alex first heard about the franchise while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arkansas years ago and he grew to love it.

He and his family moved to Rexburg from California in 2016 so he could attend Brigham Young University-Idaho. Kelly and Nepal were eager to open a business together and Alex’s experience at Tropical Smoothie Cafe inspired them to bring it to Rexburg.

“They sent a letter (to the company) saying they were interested in franchising. An opening came up and so they snagged it,” says Alex.

The Plummers are looking to open another location in Idaho Falls in the near future. They hope to eventually have four or five locations in the area.

“We’re poking around everywhere. They’re developing new places out by Costco on that side of town. We’d love to get our foot in the door over there somewhere,” Alex says.

Until then, he’s encouraging people to stop by the Rexburg location and give the food a try.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday with an 8 a.m. opening on Saturday. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.