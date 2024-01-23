Deputy coroner identifies man who died in crash near Preston - East Idaho News

PRESTON — A deputy coroner has released the name of a man who died over the weekend in a crash near Preston.

Franklin County Deputy Coroner Jordan Webb identified the man as Ethan Beutler, 22, of American Falls.

The crash happened on Saturday just after 11 p.m.

RELATED | Man dies after late-night crash in Franklin County

Beutler was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado northbound on U.S. Highway 91 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, Idaho State Police said in a news release. The vehicle came to rest on its side.

According to the news release, Beutler was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. He later died due to his injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The highway was blocked for about three hours.