'Extreme' weather snaps dozens of power poles in Burley area - East Idaho News

BURLEY — Dozens of rural power poles were snapped by extreme winds Tuesday evening, according to Idaho Power.

The wind broke 41 poles in the Burley area, according to Idaho Power spokesman Jordan Rodriguez.

Wind gusts in the Burley/Rupert area were recorded between 45 and 50 mph Tuesday evening, according to Dawn Harmon, a meteorologist for the U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello.

Idaho Power crews are working “around the clock” to repair the damage and restore power to eight rural area residents.

“We are actively communicating with each of them,” Rodriquez said.

Idaho Power estimates repairs will be completed around noon Friday.

The unsettled weather is causing hazardous conditions all over eastern Idaho this week. Many schools and some highways were closed Wednesday, and a blizzard is expected on Thursday evening.

You can view live road cameras here and the latest weather forecast here.