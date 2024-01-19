Gallery: A look at the damage caused by fire at Reed's Dairy production facility - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Cleanup is underway at a Reed’s Dairy production facility following a fire that caused major damage Thursday.

Multiple crews were called to the fire in a building east of the ice cream store on Broadway Street around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters observed flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic.

While the production facility can no longer be used, all Reed’s Dairy stores are open.

Here is a collection of photos taken Friday morning.