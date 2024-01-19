Reed's Dairy production building a total loss following fire - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A Reed’s Dairy production building is considered a total loss after a fire destroyed the facility Thursday afternoon.

Multiple crews were called to the fire in a building east of the ice cream store on Broadway Street around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters observed visible flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic of a building.

“Initial arriving fire personnel attempted to extinguish the fire, fighting it from multiple sides and the interior but were met with high heat and heavy fire,” an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release said. “Due to the advanced condition of the fire, it was decided that it was unsafe for firefighters to continue to attempt to fight the fire from inside the structure. Firefighters shifted to a defensive approach, working to extinguish the fire from outside the structure.”

John Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

During the fire, the roof of the building collapsed and the structure sustained a significant amount of damage that it’s considered a complete loss, according to the fire department. Initial estimates of the monetary value of the structure, equipment and other contents are in the multi-million-dollar range.

RELATED | A look inside the Reed’s Dairy facility that caught fire

The fire was considered extinguished around 4:30 p.m., with firefighters remaining on scene for several hours afterward. Around 8:15 p.m., a lingering hot spot was located and a ladder truck responded back to the scene to extinguish the area. Idaho Falls Fire cleared the scene at 9:20 p.m.

“For many people, Reed’s Dairy is a community icon,” said Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson. “Our firefighters felt the support of our community on scene today. We know we are not alone in saying our thoughts are with the Reed family as they process the loss of this structure and plan their path forward.”

Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Nobody was injured in the fire and there were no animals inside the facility. The blaze did not spread to other buildings, although one of the surrounding structures did sustain some water damage.

“The fire department has been phenomenal. They brought everything and were such a support,” says Alan Reed, President and Co-owner of Reed’s Dairy. “We are so thankful for the community’s support. So many people have called and sent me text after text about how they can help. We will get back on our feet and are grateful for everyone’s support.”