Highways closed due to severe weather - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The following highways in eastern Idaho are closed Tuesday evening due to extreme weather:

US Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton to Warm River

Blowing snow and hazardous road conditions have been reported on many roads. At least one school district has canceled classes Wednesday due to the weather and the city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department canceled all activities and closed buildings after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

You can find the latest road conditions from ITD here. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the weather forecast is available here.